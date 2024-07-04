Zanu PF In Restructuring Exercise

THOUSANDS of ZANU PF supporters are responding to the party’s restructuring process, amid calls for people to continuously register in their respective cells to become bona fide members.

The ruling ZANU PF party conducts its restructuring exercise as provided for in the constitution to ensure an active database of its supporters as well as providing a platform to ascertain their numbers.

The numbers have been huge in Harare as party teams are in all six zones across the province to ensure no one and no place is left behind.



