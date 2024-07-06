The Pastors of ED: Betraying the Revolution

By Devine Mafa | In Zimbabwe, a nation grappling with the legacy of violent suppression, the leadership of Pastor Evan Mawarire and Nelson Chamisa presents a paradox. Despite the regime’s history of brutality, they advocate for a pacifist approach, which raises questions about their commitment to meaningful change.

The Limits of Pacifism

-Their support for stay-away protests and prayerful interventions amounts to a sanitized form of resistance, which fails to confront the status quo. By urging caution and inaction, they inadvertently perpetuate the power dynamics that have long favored the regime. The non-violent method, though well-intentioned, is inadequate against a regime that has consistently employed violence to maintain control.

Collaboration or Complicity?

Mawarire and Chamisa’s approach can be seen as a form of collaboration or complicity with the regime. By failing to challenge the status quo, they reinforce the power structures that have maintained Zimbabwe’s authoritarian political system. Their leadership undermines the potential for meaningful change and betrays the aspirations of the Zimbabwean people.

Zimbabwe requires leadership that will mobilize and empower the masses, rather than encouraging them to surrender to the regime’s whims. The pastors’ approach may be well-intentioned, but it is ultimately a betrayal of the revolution. To achieve true freedom and democracy, Zimbabweans must demand more from their leaders and reject the sanitized version of resistance offered by Mawarire and Chamisa.

Zimbabwe Economic Movement

WAMWARI DEVINE MAFA

