Manicaland Change Champion Dies

Spread the love

Manicaland Provincial Women Chairperson and a veteran of the liberation struggle, Keresensia Chabuka has passed away.

Senator Chabuka, who served as Senator for four terms, died yesterday after a long illness.

She is survived by four children and three grandchildren.

Manicaland Provincial Coordinator Itayi Masaka confirmed her passing, stating, “Her contributions to the fight for a better Zimbabwe will always be cherished and celebrated.”

Mourners are gathered at 11160 Murambi Gardens East, Mutare. Senator Chabuka will be laid to rest on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, in Chitenderano Village in Mutungagore (Makoni South Constituency), Makoni District.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...