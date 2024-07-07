Manicaland Change Champion Dies
7 July 2024
Manicaland Provincial Women Chairperson and a veteran of the liberation struggle, Keresensia Chabuka has passed away.
Senator Chabuka, who served as Senator for four terms, died yesterday after a long illness.
She is survived by four children and three grandchildren.
Manicaland Provincial Coordinator Itayi Masaka confirmed her passing, stating, “Her contributions to the fight for a better Zimbabwe will always be cherished and celebrated.”
Mourners are gathered at 11160 Murambi Gardens East, Mutare. Senator Chabuka will be laid to rest on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, in Chitenderano Village in Mutungagore (Makoni South Constituency), Makoni District.