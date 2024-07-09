$35,000 Stolen from Chinhoyi Church in Brazen Heist

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe – In a shocking incident that has sent waves through the local community, a church in Chinhoyi was the target of a major theft on the night of July 6, 2024. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed that unknown suspects broke into the church offices located along Highway Drive, Mazari, and made off with a substantial amount of money.

According to a series of tweets from the official Zimbabwe Republic Police Twitter account, the perpetrators gained unauthorized access to the church premises under the cover of darkness. Once inside, they forcibly entered the church offices and managed to break open a safe, absconding with a staggering $35,000 in cash.

Investigators on the scene discovered a burnt fuse and traces of explosive residue, indicating that the suspects may have used explosives to breach the safe. This adds a worrying dimension to the crime, suggesting a high level of planning and sophistication.

The ZRP has urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and report to the nearest police station. Authorities are working diligently to piece together the events of the night and to bring those responsible to justice.

The theft has left the church community and local residents in shock, with many expressing their concern over the audacity of the crime. As investigations continue, the police are appealing for public assistance in solving this case.

This brazen heist highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures at vulnerable institutions and serves as a reminder of the challenges law enforcement faces in combating organized crime. The community remains hopeful that the perpetrators will be swiftly apprehended and the stolen funds recovered.

