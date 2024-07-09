Econet Zimbabwe: It’s Time to Embrace Inclusivity and Diversity

By A Correspondent| Econet Zimbabwe, a leading mobile network service provider, has recently come under fire for its lack of inclusivity and diversity in its events and programs. The company’s decision to exclude local musicians from Matabeleland and online content creators from its Vic Falls marathon and other events has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage.

While Econet Zimbabwe has made significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector, its recent actions have left a sour taste in the mouths of many. The company’s apparent disregard for regional representation and online media is a worrying trend that needs to be addressed.

We urge Econet Zimbabwe to rethink its approach and embrace inclusivity and diversity in all its forms. By doing so, the company can tap into the vast potential of Zimbabwe’s creative industry and online community, leading to more innovative and impactful initiatives.

Let’s work together to build a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, where everyone has a chance to thrive.

