State Playing Games With Jameson Timba, 77 Others’ Freedom

By A Correspondent| The High Court has postponed to 16 July, the hearing of an appeal by the Citizens Coalition for Change interim leader, Jameson Timba and 77 others arrested on 16 June at a private residency in Avondale.

The 78 are appealing against a lower ruling which denied them bail and the High Court was set to hear the appeal today but were told that the state had applied for more time to consolidate its papers.

16 July will mark exactly a month since the 78 were arrested.

