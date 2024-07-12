Mavaza: Every Country Has Laws Against Demonstrations

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | Skeptics suggest that “folk politics”—marches, protests, and the like—distract from addressing real issues. Many detractors aim to introduce their own rules through confusion, filling the streets with protesters to gain power. To prevent such behavior, many governments have enacted laws to regulate street protests, ensuring they are in the best interest of the country’s citizens.

Protests often deepen divisions rather than unite factions, leading to counterarguments, counter-protests, tension, violence, and polarization. Effective protests occur without ulterior motives, gaining the attention of those in power who may consider the issues raised. The right to protest is crucial, but protesting at the wrong time for the wrong reason can lead to severe consequences, like imprisonment, which doesn’t aid political discourse. Violent protests can also result in the protesting group being labeled as radical, hindering proper public discussion.

In the UK, the right to protest is protected under the European Convention of Human Rights, but this applies only to peaceful demonstrations, excluding acts of violence or damage. To curb unwarranted protests, Serious Disruption Prevention Orders were introduced as part of the Public Order Act 2023. Breaching such orders is a criminal offense, punishable by up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine. Despite the British government advocating for protesters’ rights internationally, protests in the UK are not without restrictions.

New public order powers in the UK aim to prevent individuals from causing repeated serious disruption, empowering the police to intervene before serious disruptions occur, especially for those with previous protest-related offenses. These orders can impose restrictions such as preventing individuals from being in certain areas, participating in disruptive activities, associating with protest groups, or using the internet to encourage protest-related offenses. The court determines the specific restrictions, which can last up to two years and be renewed if necessary.

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly emphasized the democratic right to protest, while noting the need for limitations. Recent months have shown individuals causing severe disruption, prompting new powers to prevent ongoing turmoil. The new orders are part of the government’s efforts to ensure the police have the necessary tools to keep streets safe.

Even with short-notice marches, organizers must inform the police promptly. The police can change the protest location, limit its duration, restrict the number of attendees, and stop sit-down protests that block traffic or public walkways. While these regulations are legal in the UK, they are often seen as heavy-handed when applied in Zimbabwe.

In both the UK and the USA, protesters must avoid blocking access to sidewalks or buildings, disrupting counter-protests, or engaging in obscene speech, false statements, or incitement to immediate disruption or danger. Some jurisdictions may require permits for street marches and adherence to local traffic rules.

In Zimbabwe, invoking laws to limit demonstrations is justified. Street protests are not solutions to Zimbabwe’s economic and political crises for three reasons: they have previously led to unnecessary destruction, they risk loss of property, limbs, and lives, and there are better alternatives like addressing issues through MPs.

Following the Black Lives Matter protests, eight American states passed laws increasing penalties for unlawful behavior during protests or riots, defining “riot” as a gathering of three or more people that threatens public safety. It is perplexing that while the West enforces strict protest laws, they criticize similar measures in Zimbabwe as human rights violations.

In 2003, despite widespread protests against the Iraq war, the conflict proceeded. Protests rarely achieve their intended outcomes, and the West’s sponsorship of such activities in other regions is hypocritical. Zimbabwe must enforce its laws to maintain peace, rejecting external influence.

Zimbabweans should not be misled. Leaders like Job Sikhala, who incite protests while in hiding, should be scrutinized. Zimbabwe needs to abandon planned demonstrations and invoke its laws to deal with protesters firmly. Zimbabwe is our only home, and its peace must be protected.

