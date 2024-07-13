Masvingo Town Clerk Faces Corruption Allegations Amidst Public Outcry

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Masvingo, Zimbabwe – July 12, 2024 | The Masvingo City Council is under intense scrutiny following allegations of corruption against Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa. Mr. Mukaratirwa is accused by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe of criminal abuse of duty and fraud. These serious charges have sparked significant concern among residents and local activists.

Prosper Tiringindi, a prominent human rights activist, has voiced the community’s concerns in a letter addressed to the Mayor and Councilors of Masvingo City Council. Tiringindi highlights the questionable handling of the situation, particularly the decision to place Mukaratirwa on leave rather than suspend him pending the investigation.

The letter raises several critical questions:

1. When was the resolution regarding Mr. Mukaratirwa’s leave made by the Mayor and Councilors?

2. Was a special full council meeting convened to discuss the corruption allegations and appoint an acting Town Clerk?

3. Who is currently acting as the Chamber Secretary in the interim?

4. Why was the Chamber Secretary appointed as the acting Town Clerk without proper consultation?

Tiringindi and concerned residents argue that placing Mukaratirwa on leave, rather than suspending him, appears to be an abuse of power and deviates from standard procedure. They demand transparency and accountability in the Council’s decision-making process and call for a special full council meeting to address these serious allegations.

In addition to concerns about the handling of the corruption case, residents are also troubled by the misuse of funds and high water rates. Tiringindi’s letter emphasizes the need for the Council to prioritize the interests of the residents over individual interests and urges the Mayor and Councilors to take immediate action.

The community demands that the outcome of any council resolutions be made public through local newspapers to ensure transparency. They have also warned that if their concerns are not addressed satisfactorily, they may organize a peaceful demonstration at the Town House.

This situation continues to develop, and residents are closely watching for the Council’s response to these pressing issues. The call for integrity and transparency in the governance of Masvingo City is louder than ever.

