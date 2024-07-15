Chamisa Keeps Political Rivals Guessing

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has recently emphasized the importance of wisdom amid criticisms surrounding his strong biblical principles.

In a thought-provoking Facebook post, Chamisa articulated his belief that true wisdom transcends mere education, urging his followers to seek deeper understanding through spiritual reflection.

Chamisa’s statement begins with a call to prioritize wisdom, declaring it “the principal thing.”

He posits that while education and knowledge are valuable, they become limited without the guiding force of wisdom. He asserts that wisdom cannot be confined to classrooms; rather, it is cultivated in “prayer rooms,” suggesting that spiritual insight is essential for personal and societal growth.

He elaborates on the transformative power of wisdom, stating that it not only enlightens but also sharpens one’s perspective, promoting a life of rectitude and integrity. According to Chamisa, wisdom is foundational for navigating the complexities of life, enriching it with love, politeness, and happiness.

In a world rife with ignorance, inequality, and corruption, Chamisa identifies the absence of wisdom as a primary contributor to societal woes. He contrasts contemporary views that often elevate mere intellectual prowess, emphasizing instead that true honor lies in the pursuit of wisdom and righteousness—a principle he aligns with the teachings of Jesus Christ, whom he regards as the ultimate embodiment of these values.

Chamisa’s message serves as both a personal guide and a call to action for his supporters.

He invites them to trust in divine guidance, advocating for a life that embraces wisdom through faith and righteousness. His closing remarks emphasize resilience, suggesting that those who adhere to this path will emerge as heroes in their own narratives.

As Zimbabwe faces various challenges, Chamisa’s emphasis on wisdom as a tool for personal and collective empowerment resonates strongly, encouraging a deeper engagement with both spiritual and ethical dimensions in leadership and governance.

Below is Chamisa’s full statement :

SEEK WISDOM…Wisdom is the principal thing. The beginning of wisdom is to get wisdom. Seeking education and knowledge without wisdom is of limited value. Education without wisdom is foolishness. And Wisdom is not found in classrooms but in prayer rooms.

Wisdom enlightens, enlarges, sharpens, and informs all astuteness and erudition.

Wisdom promotes, provides and brings that highest esteem and irresistible honour.

Wisdom is a command to duty for every man. Wisdom guides in the paths of rectitude and transforms one into a model of rectitude.

Life is so precious that it ought to be spiced with the condiment of wisdom, love, politeness and happiness.

All gross ignorance and error, uncertainty and confusion, violence and wickedness, lack and poverty, inequality and insecurity, corruption and misery; come on account of the absence of wisdom.

The world calls men of genius and intellectual force its guardians of light. However, the heavenly standard, which is the true one, confers honours and esteem upon pursuit wisdom and righteousness. And Jesus Christ is the true definition of all wisdom and righteousness!

Trust this Jesus!! Try Him. Believe Him. Keep near Him. Choose His way, and whatever situations may arise in your journey of life, either of hardship or of triumph, you will be the star of the show and hero of the story !

Proverbs 4:7, 1 Corinthians 1:30

Blessed Sabbath #Godisinit

