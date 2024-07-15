Form Church or Join ZANU-PF, Zivhu Tells Chamisa
15 July 2024
By A Correspondent
Controversial ZANU-PF figure Killer Zivhu has urged opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa to form a church or align with ZANU-PF.
Zivhu has also claimed that the opposition is significantly compromised.
“Opposition members, wake up! Three-quarters of your leaders are on the payroll and not genuine. Consider why there are ‘coups’ after elections—new parties emerge, and leaders are ousted.
Don’t suffer for selfish leaders; join ZANU-PF or a church to save yourself,” Zivhu stated over the weekend.