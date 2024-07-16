Exposing Rampant Looting

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

The recently published Auditor General’s report has once again confirmed that our country is being ruled by parasitic elites with neither love nor care for the positive transformation of the suffering people’s lives.

That millions of public funds can be so brazenly looted and misused in a country grappling with over 70% of accute poverty, high levels of indebtedness, food insecurity, underdevelopment, poor public services & de-industrialisation, is treasonous & a flagrant violation of our constitution that envisages Zimbabwe to be a genuinely developmental constitutional Republic.

The AG’s report once again confirms that Zanu has no capacity to govern Zimbabwe productively, legitimately & in line with the principles of good governance enshrined in our constitution’s founding values. The AG’s report should make every Zimbabwean angry and demand that this so called second republic together with its cheerleaders and funders must go. The AG’s report demonstrates that so long as Zanu is in government, Zimbabweans must forget about the progressive realisation of socio-economic rights codified in our constitution.

Our country is being looted in broad day light and as citizens we must take a stand and collectively solve this mess and crisis of leadership.

In such time, silence is not an option.

Fellow Citizens we must organize!

It’s homeland or death!

