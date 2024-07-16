Zanu PF Bigwigs In Masvingo Declares War Against Chiwenga

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF bigwigs in Masvingo have declared war against the party’s Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, by blocking his ascension to power after President Mnangagwa’s tenure.

The provincial leadership, known for internal factionalism, has publicly supported Mnangagwa remaining in office until 2030, contrary to the agreement made during the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.

In 2017, the Junta, led by Chiwenga, replaced Mugabe with Mnangagwa under the condition that Mnangagwa would rule for two terms and then hand over power to Chiwenga.

Last Saturday, Zanu PF’s Masvingo Province held an inter-district meeting attended by the party’s national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, and senior politburo members from the province, including Lovemore Matuke, Paul Mangwana, John Paradza, and the party’s provincial chair, Robson Mavhenyengwa.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, also attended.

At the meeting, the party leadership denounced Chiwenga and expressed their support for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa had previously announced that he would not remain in office beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, ending in 2028. However, during the inter-district meeting, Mavhenyengwa stated that Zanu PF Masvingo Province wants Mnangagwa to continue in office until 2030.

“The message was clear from everyone in attendance that the ruling party in Masvingo wants President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028. We know that constitutionally the President is not supposed to continue after 2028, but if there is an opportunity, we will humbly request that he stays until 2030,” Mavhenyengwa said.

He further elaborated that this decision reflects the will of the party members in Masvingo Province, who appreciate Mnangagwa’s infrastructural projects and his vision of making Zimbabwe an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Brian Munyoro, the party’s provincial secretary for commissariat, corroborated Mavhenyengwa’s statement, expressing unanimous support from Zanu PF Masvingo Province for Mnangagwa to continue leading the nation beyond 2028. “We are happy with the good work that he is doing, and as Zanu PF Masvingo, we want him to continue up to 2030 so that he can complete his vision,” Munyoro said.

Machacha promised to deliver this message to Mnangagwa. “You have made me happy. You were singing here at Masvingo Polytechnic; there is nothing that happens in this country without starting in Masvingo. In 2017, you sang ‘kumagumo kune nyaya’ (there is trouble at the end), and indeed we saw the end you were talking about,” Machacha said to roaring applause from the delegates.

Machacha rhetorically questioned what he would tell the President now that Masvingo wants him to stay in power, despite Mnangagwa’s expressed desire to rest after his two terms. “You are giving me a very difficult task, but I promise you I will execute the task you have given me,” Machacha added to wild applause and cheering from the delegates.

