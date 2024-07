Govt Okays Holiday Lessons, Sets fees To Be Charged By Schools

The government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has authorised schools to conduct vacation lessons from 19-30 August.

The fees have been pegged per learning area as follows (USD): Grade 7- $2 Form 4- $3 Form 6- $5. Boarders will pay an extra $4 per day.

