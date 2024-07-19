MP Calls For Provision Of Sanitary Pads In Schools

By Mutsa Murombedzi Mashonaland West Proportional Representation MP

My supplementary question yesterday to the government minister on the provision of sanitary pads in schools.

If we fight #periodpoverty we can keep our girls in school, fight gender inequalities, break the vicious cycle of poverty & help our girls reach their full potential. The answers from the minister on sanitary wear in schools appear very good on paper.

We will definitely follow up on this on the ground with special focus on rural schools #sdg6 @highlight

