Citizens Pressure Mnangagwa Over Detention Of 1-Year-Old Baby

By A Correspondent| Citizens have begun piling pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the continuous detention of a one-year-old child following the arrest of the mother on 16 June 2024.

The mother is one of the 78 Citizens Coalition for Change members who were arrested while commemorating the Day of the African Child at a private residency in Avondale.

Posting on X, LynneStacia a pro-democracy campaigner based in the diaspora said;

“If this doesn’t embarrass you as a Zimbabwean citizen then you are not PATRIOTIC! These are negative news that shouldn’t trend against our country, but our government decides to make them trend…” she said.

ACTSA has also joined in demanding the release of the Avondale78 and tweeted the below message:

Yesterday we joined @WomenofZimbabwe to demand justice for #FreeAvondale78. These 78 people, inc a baby, were beaten, arrested and detained by Zimbabwe police since 16 June. Their second bail hearing due today is now postponed to 24 July.

