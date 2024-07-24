As Soft As Wool? Mnangagwa Speaks On Protests
24 July 2024
By A Correspondent
Zanu PF leader Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a subtle warning to individuals contemplating protests against his upcoming appointment as SADC chairperson in August, urging them to reconsider their plans.
Aware of Mnangagwa’s reputation, likened to a crocodile’s cunning nature , insiders caution that he may suppress any protests forcefully.
“I urge all Zimbabweans to maintain efforts towards creating a peaceful, secure, and hospitable environment for our visiting delegates,” Mnangagwa remarked on Tuesday.