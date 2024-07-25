ZINASU Leader To Appear In Court

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) President Emmanuel Sitima is set to appear in court this morning following his arrest yesterday.

Sitima was arrested after riot police descended on their meeting at ZESA training centre beating up close to 60 students who were having their general council.

As pressure mounted from human rights groups, the police have since claimed that they were called in after reports of violence among the students.

According to the police, they were called to the scene to restore order after the violence began. The police’s involvement and subsequent arrests have been confirmed by ZESA officials, who noted the extent of the damage caused.

“We appeal to civic organizations to verify with Police before issuing statements or raising unsubstantiated allegations,” stated the police.

ZINASU has since rallied its members to flood the Harare Magistrates court in solidarity with Sitima.

