Machakaire Says ED Is Sending Youths To Fight Chiwenga

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF youth league boss Tinoda Machakaire has exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for unleashing party youths on his deputy Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Addressing a youth meeting over the weekend, Machakaire berated Chiwenga for being ambitious to succeed his boss President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zvakangooma kuti Paradza, kuti wozongoona Paradza akuti anoda chigaro changu, azvisi nyore izvozvo, gara pako ipapo, batisisai zvandiri kutaura, ndiri kurasika? ukaona deputy head pachikoro panapa akuda kuita headmaster, patove problem ipapo, ukaona iwewe Paradza wakuti unoda chigaro changu wane problem, saka ndikaona wakuda chigaro changu ndinotuma vakomana vangu ma youths kuti vakomana protectai chigaro changu, Mnangagwa woyeee, youth woyee, pasi nemhandu, gara pachigaro chako

Loosely translated, Machakaire said;

Its hard to know that Paradza (John) wants my position, its not easy to accept, stay where you are, get me right, am i getting lost? if you see the deputy head of this school wanting to be the headmaster, there is a problem, if you Paradza want my position you have a problem. so if i see that Paradza wants my position, i will send my boys, the youth league and ask them to protect my position, Mnangagwa woyee, Youth woyee, down with the enemy, stay where you are

