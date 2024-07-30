2030 Mnangagwa Anenge Asipo, Declares Sikhala

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Prominent opposition figure Job Sikhala has dismissed the notion of President Emmerson Mnangagwa remaining in office until 2030.

In a scathing statement on Monday, Sikhala criticized the ruling ZANU PF party for employing diversionary tactics to distract from the country’s pressing issues.

Sikhala stated:

“The regime and ZANU PF are adept at deflecting attention from the real challenges our people face.

We are grappling with severe drought, rampant corruption, and the exploitation of national resources, not to mention the legitimacy questions and international isolation.

With less than a year until a contentious election, the focus on the unrealistic ‘2030 vision’ is nothing more than an extension of an illegitimate term.

It involves staging events with a few hundred attendees chanting ‘2030 anenge achitonga,’ which only serves to divert attention from the critical issues of corruption and failed governance. The truth is, by 2030, they will no longer be in power.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...