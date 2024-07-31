Veteran Broadcaster Dies

By A Correspondent

The public broadcaster ZBC has announced the death of Andrew Kiposa, a producer and presenter at Classic263 Radio.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Andrew Kiposa, a veteran broadcaster with Classic263 Radio,” said ZBC in a statement on Wednesday. “Kiposa was also a former ZBC reporter and camera operator and a talented lead vocalist with the Soul Train Band.”

Our condolences are with the Kiposa family during this difficult time.

