Veteran Broadcaster Dies
31 July 2024
By A Correspondent
The public broadcaster ZBC has announced the death of Andrew Kiposa, a producer and presenter at Classic263 Radio.
“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Andrew Kiposa, a veteran broadcaster with Classic263 Radio,” said ZBC in a statement on Wednesday. “Kiposa was also a former ZBC reporter and camera operator and a talented lead vocalist with the Soul Train Band.”
Our condolences are with the Kiposa family during this difficult time.