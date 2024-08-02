Bishop Arrested On False-Accusation of Violence Incitement During SADC Summit

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | “Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga has been kidnapped by police on allegations of violence during the upcoming SADC Summit,” a ZimEye source says.

Kevin Nyamakanga is a Bible preacher who the state 2 months ago falsely accused of being behind protests against Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency at the regional body’s July meeting in Lusaka.

He soon came out to clear himself that he has nothing to do with the so called demonstrations.

But a day after the arrest and brutal assaults of civil society leaders in Harare, Nyamakanga has been pounced on unidentified men.

“They arrived at 10am,” they said.

“They look him to Harare Central [Police Station],” the ZimEye source added.

ZimEye could not establish if the preacher has been formerly charged at the time of writing. FOR MORE ON THIS STORY- REFRESH THIS PAGE TO READ MORE

