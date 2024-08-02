EPL Hits Manchester City With Fine

Manchester City have received a £2m fine from the English Premier League for breaking kick-off rules in 22 separate incidents over the last two seasons.

City were adjudged to have delayed the kick off and restarts on several occasions from 2022-24.

The EPL champions delayed restarts eight times in the 2022-23 season and were fined £390,000.

In the 2023-24 season, there were 14 breaches and fines amounting to £1.7m – with the start of the second half delayed 11 times and the start of the match delayed four times.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The Premier League and Manchester City FC have entered into a sanction agreement after the club accepted it had breached Premier League Rule L.33 relating to kick-off and re-start obligations.

“The breaches relate to a number of Premier League matches during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

“Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs.

“It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule.

“As required by the Premier League Rules, the sanction agreement has been ratified by three members of the Independent Judicial Panel.”

