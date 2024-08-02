Mutsvangwa Jailed For Unlawful Entry

A Harare man, Nelson Mutsvangwa (39) was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months imprisonment by a Harare Magistrate on 9 counts of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstance.

The accused person targetted office premises around the Central Business District and stole computers and accessories.

In one incident which occurred on the 20th of May 2024, he was caught in the act by the complainant. He gained entry into the office using duplicate keys.

He had packed 3 lenovo laptops and was on his way out when he was caught. A police report was made leading to his arrest.

