Warriors Manager Tafadzwa Bhasera Dies

By Sports Reporter | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – The football community is in mourning following the sudden death of Tafadzwa Bhasera, former team manager of the Mighty Warriors and CEO of Harare City FC. Bhasera, who was a prominent figure in Zimbabwean football, passed away under undisclosed circumstances.

Bhasera’s tenure as the Mighty Warriors manager lasted until 2021. She is remembered for her unwavering leadership and her defiance against the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) heads who attempted to fire her in September 2021. At the time, Bhasera firmly stated, “I am still at work, it’s only that today I am home doing school online registration otherwise it’s nothing to write home about, I am still in camp.”

Tafadzwa Bhasera

The news of her passing was shared by journalist Melody Gwenyambira, who wrote, “Bhasera is no more 💔” without providing further details.

The cause of death remains unknown at the time of writing. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bhasera’s leadership and dedication to Zimbabwean football have left an indelible mark, and her passing is a significant loss to the sports community.

