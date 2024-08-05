Sikhala Pleads With Zimbabweans Over State Onslaught Against Opposition Activists

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has pleaded with Zimbabweans to make noise about incarcerated opposition activists and pro-democracy campaigners saying the country was under siege from the Zanu PF regime.

Posting on X, Sikhala said Zimbabweans can help by tweeting to demand their release from pre-trial incarceration.

Below is Sikhala’s message;

Plea to every Zimbabwean of good moral standing:We might be preoccupied with our daily challenges and commitments as individuals, but I come before you with humility and a heavy heart.

Our nation is under siege from a criminal regime that is crushing every dissenting voice. Since the arrest of Jameson Timba and the Avondale 78, there has been escalation of repression throughout the country against all political, social, and human rights activists.

An operation to hunt down all known opposition activists throughout the country has been put in motion. No province, district, or ward is going to be spared without being persecuted because of @SADC_News Summit that will be held in two weeks’ time.

I plead to men and women whose conscience despises evil to spare some few minutes daily to twit about the plight of our brothers and sisters who are fighting for the good of our nation who are currently under lock and key, that is, Jameson Timba and 78 others, Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza, Vusi Moyo. Jacob Ngarivhume and others. Just a twit demanding their release and lamentation against the injustices and persecution that has visited our nation.

History will remember you, that you were not silent on the face of the injustice we are facing collectively as a nation. I thank you my brothers and sisters!!!

