Church Leader Condemns Persecution Of Human Rights Activists

The arrest of Namatai Kwekweza, Vusumuzi Moyo, Samuel Gwenzi and Robson Chete on July
29 and their subsequent torture are acts of utter brutality and callousness that must be condemned
by all.
When the state becomes this paranoid and rogue, failing to protect its citizens and
guaranteeing their God given rights assuming a “god complex “then it is at such a historic juncture
that must be a defining moment. As Belshazzar (King of Babylon) flagrantly assumed that kind of
“god complex”, defiling the precious vessels in wanton display of power (Daniel 5 vs 1-6), the
finger from God wrote on the wall announcing the end of Belshazzar’s kingdom.
The arrested and
tortured young people together with the Avondale 78 wallowing in prison (among many) carry the
image of God that cannot be violated for any reason.
To the President, this is happening under your watch.
Any advisor (whether legal, political and
spiritual) close to your office who does not raise these issues of national concern does not
genuinely love and will be held accountable on the judgement day (Ezekiel 3 vs 18).
Unless real
spirit conviction driven repentance happens with attendant works showing such repentance on your
part we are deeply (out of love) concerned that the God that does not remain quiet in the face of
repressions may not forbear. This is written out of love for the nation.
We call for soul searching on our national leaders and the SADC Presidents.
It is not only ironic
that these violations are happening at a time that the Zimbabwean President is taking over SADC
chair, but that SADC has itself proceeded in handing over the chair to Zimbabwe (without calling
for dialogue) when its own observer mission condemned the elections as not free, fair and credible.
This is an untold huge puncture in the confidence of our African leaders.
Oh Lord Help!
What a contradiction.
Once again, we call for a genuine pro-people, all-inclusive dialogue to serve our country from
these cycles of traps.
God Save Zimbabwe
Bishop Ancelimo Magaya