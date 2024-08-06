Church Leader Condemns Persecution Of Human Rights Activists

The arrest of Namatai Kwekweza, Vusumuzi Moyo, Samuel Gwenzi and Robson Chete on July

29 and their subsequent torture are acts of utter brutality and callousness that must be condemned

by all.

When the state becomes this paranoid and rogue, failing to protect its citizens and

guaranteeing their God given rights assuming a “god complex “then it is at such a historic juncture

that must be a defining moment. As Belshazzar (King of Babylon) flagrantly assumed that kind of

“god complex”, defiling the precious vessels in wanton display of power (Daniel 5 vs 1-6), the

finger from God wrote on the wall announcing the end of Belshazzar’s kingdom.

The arrested and

tortured young people together with the Avondale 78 wallowing in prison (among many) carry the

image of God that cannot be violated for any reason.

To the President, this is happening under your watch.

Any advisor (whether legal, political and

spiritual) close to your office who does not raise these issues of national concern does not

genuinely love and will be held accountable on the judgement day (Ezekiel 3 vs 18).

Unless real

spirit conviction driven repentance happens with attendant works showing such repentance on your

part we are deeply (out of love) concerned that the God that does not remain quiet in the face of

repressions may not forbear. This is written out of love for the nation.

We call for soul searching on our national leaders and the SADC Presidents.

It is not only ironic

that these violations are happening at a time that the Zimbabwean President is taking over SADC

chair, but that SADC has itself proceeded in handing over the chair to Zimbabwe (without calling

for dialogue) when its own observer mission condemned the elections as not free, fair and credible.

This is an untold huge puncture in the confidence of our African leaders.

Oh Lord Help!

What a contradiction.

Once again, we call for a genuine pro-people, all-inclusive dialogue to serve our country from

these cycles of traps.

God Save Zimbabwe

Bishop Ancelimo Magaya

