Tribal Zanu PF Legislator, Deputy Minister Re-Sworn In

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-sworn in Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda.

Sibanda caused a social media stir when he stocked a tribal storm when he humiliated a shona speaking ECD teacher for working in a Ndebele community.

After social media noise, Mnangagwa fired Sibanda but he later publicly apologized.

Mnangagwa later re-appointed Sibanda to the same portifolio he occupied after pardoning him.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...