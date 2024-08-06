Tribal Zanu PF Legislator, Deputy Minister Re-Sworn In
By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-sworn in Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda.
Sibanda caused a social media stir when he stocked a tribal storm when he humiliated a shona speaking ECD teacher for working in a Ndebele community.
After social media noise, Mnangagwa fired Sibanda but he later publicly apologized.
Mnangagwa later re-appointed Sibanda to the same portifolio he occupied after pardoning him.