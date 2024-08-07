Corruption In The Shadows: “Mayor Demanded Payment From Rufaro Marketing For Personal Gain”

By Dr Masimba Mavaza, Ilyana Sithole | The ongoing commission of inquiry, chaired by Retired Judge Cheda, continues to expose heart-wrenching corruption within the City Council of Harare. One of the witnesses, Rosemary Togarepi, detailed how the opposition CCC transformed the City Council into a personal cash cow. According to Togarepi, Rufaro Marketing was compromised by the CCC, exploiting tenants and undermining legitimate businesses. The corruption within the council was likened to a bitterly divorced partner looting the matrimonial home.

Rosemary Togarepi, the General Manager of Kendrick Investments, described to the Commission a complex web of corruption involving Rufaro Marketing. The entity was portrayed as being preyed upon by councillors disguised as caretakers. Togarepi’s testimony revealed a pattern of deceit, harassment, and extortion by Rufaro Marketing officials, including Juma Ulete and Ngoni Chimbalu.

At the center of the scandal is a disputed lease agreement between Kendrick Investments and Rufaro Marketing for two properties in Mbare and Machipisa. Despite having a valid lease, Rufaro Marketing created new agreements without Kendrick’s knowledge or consent, igniting a bitter dispute.

Togarepi testified that Councilor Makuwerere, accompanied by Mayor Jacob Mafume, demanded that Kendrick allocate stalls to them, without proper authority. When Togarepi refused, Rufaro Marketing began a harassment campaign, issuing false notices and attempting to collect rentals directly from tenants. The mayor’s behavior exposed a scramble for Rufaro Marketing’s resources, threatening Harare’s financial stability. Mayor Mafume is a member of the ever-changing CCC.

Further testimony revealed that Ulete and Chimbalu, executive directors at Rufaro Marketing, unjustifiably canceled Kendrick’s lease and began issuing temporary agreements to tenants, causing chaos and violence. Tenants were directed to stop paying rentals to Kendrick and instead pay Rufaro Marketing, with funds allegedly diverted to CCC for political purposes.

Togarepi’s testimony exposed a culture of corruption and abuse of power within Rufaro Marketing and the Harare City Council. The actions of Ulete, Chimbalu, and Makuwerere demonstrate a blatant disregard for the law and a desire to exploit tenants for personal gain. Consequently, the City of Harare has lost billions of dollars, with no recovery in sight.

This scandal raises serious questions about the governance of Harare City Council and its subsidiaries. How can the public trust an institution that permits corruption and abuse of power to flourish?

Many ratepayers, speaking anonymously, urged the government to take immediate action to address this scandal and hold those responsible accountable. The council must also implement measures to prevent future scandals.

Furthermore, this scandal highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in managing public assets. The corruption exhibited by the CCC has cast serious doubts on the opposition’s ability to govern the country. The mismanagement and inefficiency observed in the opposition-run council serve as a wake-up call for the people of Zimbabwe to vote responsibly. The government is urged to act against corruption and abuse of power to ensure transparency, accountability, and justice.

