Musona on The Move

Knowledge Musona is reportedly on the verge of joining a new club in Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi outlet, Al-Awsat, Musona is set to join top-flight club Al-Akhdoud Club.

Talks are in advanced stage and both parties are said to be willing to reach an agreement.

The Zimbabwean forward has not trained with Al Riyadh in the pre-season after he was transfer listed by the club at the end of last season.

Should a deal comes through, the player’s arrival will be confirmed before the end of this week.

This would be Musona’s third club in Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old has played for Al Tai for two seasons before joining Al Riyadh in the previous campaign.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

