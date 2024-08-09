Without Altering Results, Mnangagwa Announces Charamba’s Son Has Lost Olympics

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa has finally announced that his personal spokesman’s son has lost the Olympics coming out number 8, without editing the results.

Mnangagwa has a long history of boasting of the practice of editing results since 2008 electoral contests, and one of his speeches is his boast that he outshined the then State Security Minister when he was just a Rural Amenities minister who edited Morgan Tsvangirai’s 72percent win so that it reads like 48.





Charamba and Makarawu

In the 2018 elections, Mnangagwa’s party spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa announced the editing of results by the army who did this after shooting dead 7 civilians,, and in 2023, Mnangagwa’s presidential win was denounced by the regional body, SADC, which means at present he is not the country’s president.

But this time the contest is outside the country, in France, and his spokesman’s son has come out number 8.



Mnangagwa who has this long history of editing contest results, announced saying his spokesman George Charamba has truly lost. He said“ My heartfelt congratulations to our remarkable sprinters, Tadiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba, for placing 6th and 8th in the finals of the 200m race at the Paris Olympics. Their achievements are a testament to the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit that define Zimbabwe. They have made our nation proud. Let us celebrate their dedication and continue to support our athletes as they represent us on the global stage.”

