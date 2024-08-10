13 Perish In Masvingo, Gokwe Horror Crashes accident

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Zimbabwe Republic Pollice has confirmed the death of 13 people and the injury of more than 100) in two separate road traffic accidents which occurred on Friday evening in Masvingo and Gokwe.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said they will release full details on the two road traffic accidents soon. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms two fatal road traffic accidents which occurred this evening in Masvingo and Gokwe where a total of 13 people have died.

In the Masvingo accident which occurred at around 1630 hours, a Chikozho bus which was travelling from Masvingo to Topora along the Masvingo-Zano Road with 105 passengers on board (75 seated and 30 standing) went out of the road while negotiating a steep gradient. The bus then hit a dwala and overturned.

Seven people died while 99 were injured. 65 were treated and discharged for minor injuries at Topora Clinic while 33 who sustained serious injuries were taken to Morgenster Hospital and Masvingo General Hospital for medical attention.

Police officers are currently at the scene.

In the Gokwe accident which occurred at around 1800 hours this evening, a Nissan Sulphy hit a pot hole at the four kilometre peg along Gokwe-Siabuwa Road and in the process had a head on collision with a Nissan AD Van vehicle with nine occupants. Six people died, three from each vehicle.

Eight people were injured, three critically and five sustained moderate injuries.

They were taken to Gokwe General Hospital for medical attention.

The Police will release full details on the two road traffic accidents on 10th August 2024.