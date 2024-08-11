Mnangagwa Gold Runner ‘Caught’ With Human Bones

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Police are investigating President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Gold runner and Mabvuku MP Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya in a case involving human remains.

The human remains were found at Gold Barron’s Better Brands Harare offices by workers renovating the premises.

Scott also runs the Northern Region Soccer League side Scottland Football Club.

A construction worker using an excavator uprooted a tree at the property on Churchill Road in Avondale and unearthed the human bones.

Officers from Avondale Police Station attended the scene, and as part of the investigation, they took bone samples from the site and referred them to a forensic lab for DNA analysis.

According to the memo, Sakupwanya “recently bought the premises,” previously occupied by a company called Afrihype Nyakatsanga Safari, which has relocated to South Africa.

-Online

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...