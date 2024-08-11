Pedestrian Crossing Point Poses High Risk For Residents

ZimEye
The pedestrian crossing point at the Craft Centre, in the city of Masvingo has become a high-risk area due to non-compliance with traffic rules, resulting in a recent incident where a school pupil was hit by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/xnd6X67jUR— traffic pulsezim (@TPulsezim) August 10, 2024
