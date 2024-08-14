Opposition Party Lambasts Mnangagwa Party

Our heroes day is supposed to be an unforgettable celebration of courage, dedication and

heroism. All Zimbabweans are expected to pay tribute to the extraordinary men and women

who made a lasting impact on our lives. Unfortunately, their courage and dedication brought

no fruit.

Many are regretting in their graves, crying and wondering whether Zimbabwe

(Rhodesia) was better off under white rule? With our freedom we have been breeding

corruption, torture, nepotism, murder and tribalism and selling our country resources at a

price of buy one get three for free.

Under the White rule, they brought agriculture, electricity, literacy, education,

transportation, accountability, a very proud national airline and pretty much all the

technology. Zanu PF destroyed of all that is good and cannot create anything. We had Whites

coming here to colonize and build some sort of civillization, just to be destroyed by the

power of greedy. Zanu PF leadership has paid lip service to all the basic human right

principles our late families, Zanu, Zanala comrades and others fought so hard to achieve.

Democracy, freedom of speech and good governance are ideals that Mr Mnangagwa does

not hold in high regard. Why did our war veterans fought for, then? Ian Smith is laughing at

us in his grave reminding us, of his strong warnings that Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) of tomorrow

will just be left-over remnants from Rhodesia because under Mugabe-Mnangagwa black rule,

nothing will be built!

As much as Zimbabweans don’t want to admit it, it’s true Zimbabwe was better of under

white rule. The only downside with white rule was racial inequality and social injustices

which could have been corrected with time. I’m not saying white people are better than black

people but Zanu PF leadership which took over Zimbabwe after white rule is the one that

has led to the downfall of Zimbabwe. Right now the country has people with great ideas and

some even contributed to the liberation struggle but there are being arrested, imprisoned

and tortured for demanding accountability and a transparent system of governing. Everyone

is crying from war veterans, children and ordinary Zanu PF card carrying members.

Mnangagwa”s government is an example of everything that is wrong with post colonialism

hence the need for them to go in order for us to celebrate the dedication and sacrifice that

was made by our brothers and sisters. Happy Heroes day to our departed comrades but you

died for nothing besides enriching Mnangagwa, his friends and crooked Chivhayo.

Thank you

Walter Benson

UK & EU Chairman

+44 749 0176 057 44 749 0176 057 [email protected] www.zimpf.com

