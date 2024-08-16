Sport
DeMbare Seek Victory
16 August 2024
Dynamos have flown out to Botswana where there will play ZESCO United of Zambia in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture.

The Glamour Boys are hosting the match in Botswana due to unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.

The encounter will be played at National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Interim coach Lloyd Chigowe will be in charge of the game, assisted by Joel Lupahla and Warren Mapanga as the new goalkeeper’s coach.

Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

  1. Prince Tafiremutsa (GK)
  2. Emmanuel Jalai
  3. Freddy Lyndon Alick
  4. Frank Makarati
  5. Donald Dzvinyai
  6. Donald Mudadi
  7. Elton Chikona
  8. Emmanuel Paga
  9. Sadney Uri-Khob
  10. Issa Sadiki
  11. Valentine Kadonzvo
  12. Nomore Chinyerere
  13. Martin Mapisa (GK)
  14. Ansa Botchway
  15. Emmanuel Ziocha
  16. Eli Ilunga
  17. Keith Madera
  18. Kevin Moyo
  19. Temptation Chiwunga
  20. Diego Musiyiwa
  21. Tendai Magwaza
  22. Tanaka Shandirwa
  23. Tatenda Makoni (GK)
  24. Shadreck Nyahwa
  25. Alex Mandinyenya

