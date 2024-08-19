Chamisa Slams SADC’s Integrity After Mnangagwa Appointed as Chair, Calls for Reform

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has issued a strong rebuke of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) following Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointment as the Chair of the regional body. Chamisa’s criticism stems from accusations that Mnangagwa’s re-election in 2023 was marred by electoral irregularities and human rights violations.

In his remarks, Chamisa questioned SADC’s commitment to democratic values, suggesting the organization might be straying from its ethical foundations. He challenged SADC’s integrity and raised doubts about its ability to uphold the principles it claims to stand for.

Chamisa’s statement pointed to a perceived gap between SADC’s professed values and its actions under Mnangagwa’s leadership. In a pointed message, he asked:

“IS IT A COMMUNITY OF VALUES OR A UNION OF VICES…

As SADC, do we uphold set guidelines and agreed ethical standards? A SADC without standards, values, and principles is irrelevant and outmoded, dead and defunct.

And a defunct SADC can’t be a trusted custodian of fairness, peace, freedom, justice, and security of the African people. We must turn @SADC_News into a community of values and a bastion and institution of the oppressed, not a club of the oppressive and abusive.

We have a generational mandate and duty to shift things. We will transform Africa. Fellow citizens of Southern Africa, we must shape this world! #NewAfrica”

Chamisa’s comments reflect growing frustrations across the region about governance and the perceived erosion of democratic norms. His call to reform SADC into a more principled institution has struck a chord with many who are disillusioned by ongoing governance and human rights challenges in Southern Africa.

As Mnangagwa assumes his role as SADC Chair, scrutiny from opposition figures like Chamisa signals potential hurdles for the organization in preserving its credibility and adherence to its foundational values. The effectiveness of Mnangagwa’s leadership, along with SADC’s response to these criticisms, will likely be closely monitored in the coming months.

