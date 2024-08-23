Hopley Residents Forced to Drink from Unsafe Sources Amid Water Crisis

By A Correspondent

Residents of Harare’s Hopley suburb are facing a severe water crisis, forcing them to resort to drawing water from unsafe sources due to the Harare City Council’s failure to provide potable water. The situation has become a serious health hazard, prompting residents to appeal for urgent intervention.

With no access to clean water, residents are forced to buy water from individuals claiming ownership of wells at the local cemetery. Those who cannot afford to pay are required to perform labor in exchange for a single bucket of water. Others walk 6 kilometers to fetch water from open wells at the graveyard, exposing themselves to harassment and health risks.

The water crisis has become a lucrative business for some residents, who sell water from open wells and boreholes. However, this has further exacerbated the situation, as those who cannot afford to buy water are left with no choice but to drink from contaminated sources.

The Harare City Council has acknowledged the issue, attributing the water shortage to the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange. They have promised to deploy water bowsers to the area and replace damaged pipes once the construction is complete.

Residents, however, remain concerned about the lack of access to clean water and the potential health risks associated with drinking from unsafe sources. They urge the city council to take immediate action to address the crisis and provide a sustainable solution to the water shortage.

