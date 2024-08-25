Chamuka Urges South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister to Halt Crackdown on Foreigners

By A Correspondent| Herbert Chamuka, leader of the People’s Unity Party (PUP), has issued a warning to new South African Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, to cease his aggressive approach towards foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans, who are living and working in South Africa.

Talking to this publication, Chamuka expressed his concerns regarding the recent crackdown launched by Schreiber on what he describes as ‘illegal’ foreign workers.

“What we are witnessing is not just a policy, but a direct attack on vulnerable individuals who have sought refuge and opportunities in South Africa,” Chamuka remarked.

He added that he plans to address this issue at the regional level, stating, “I will be writing to the new SADC Chairperson, President Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, to prioritize this matter and ensure that it is dealt with urgently.”

Schreiber’s initiative involves increasing inspection teams by over 50% across various sectors, including restaurants, spaza shops, farms, and mines.

“In the coming year, Home Affairs will increase the number of inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms and mines by over 50% to take action against people illegally employed, including through deportations,” Schreiber asserted, highlighting the government’s commitment to tackling illegal immigration and enforcing the country’s Immigration Act and Employment Services Act.

Despite Schreiber’s focus on legal compliance, Chamuka criticized the approach as heavy-handed and detrimental to the livelihoods of many.

“This crackdown disproportionately affects those who are already marginalized. Instead of fostering a sense of community and inclusion, we are seeing a rise in fear and uncertainty among foreign nationals,” he said.

“It’s disheartening to see this division among us. We are all Africans, united as brothers and sisters, and this situation must come to an end. South Africans are living peacefully in various SADC countries, does he not recognize this reality?,” Chamuka added.

The Department of Home Affairs underscored the responsibilities of employers in verifying the immigration status and work authorization of their foreign employees.

Businesses are now required to conduct thorough checks for valid work visas or permits and to undertake regular immigration audits to avoid significant penalties, including hefty fines or imprisonment for non-compliance.

Chamuka’s warning comes amid reports indicating that tens of thousands of undocumented foreign nationals are currently contributing to various sectors of the South African economy.

He concluded, “While it is essential to uphold the law, we must also remember our humanity. We are brothers and sisters.”

