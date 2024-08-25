Mnangagwa Grabs 47 Farms

By Political Reporter- The Junta administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repossessed 47 farms spanning 15,500 hectares in Mount Hampden, encompassing areas in both Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central provinces.

Mnangagwa has announced plans to transform the land into a new city, which is projected to accommodate over 1.5 million residents.

Work on offsite infrastructure has already commenced, with authorities identifying sections for railway and bus termini.

Final plans for the expansion of Charles Prince Airport are expected to be completed by November this year.

Additionally, the government is pushing for the completion of 18 residential villas, which will be part of this ambitious urban development.

The so-called new city was approved soon after the November 2017 coup. It is also in the new Parliament building,

However, questions remain about the transparency of the tender process for land development and the beneficiaries of the commercial units within the so-called new city.

Sources within the junta government allege that the development tenders and the entire project are tightly controlled by Mnangagwa and his close associates.

