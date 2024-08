Nelson Chamisa Proves Why He Is the People’s President

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa recently drew a crowd of enthusiastic citizens when he entered a Chicken Inn outlet.

Commenting on the incident, citizens’ spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

“We do not take the love and solidarity we receive from the people lightly. This is why we must fight harder.

The path has never been easy, but we continue to persevere. Happy weekend.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...