Mnangagwa Told CNN He’s Stepping Down in 2023 | VIDEO

A reminder to @edmnangagwa and @ZANUPF_Official. Respect the constitution and "entrench constitutionalism" in Zimbabwe. Pushing for @edmnangagwa's third term goes against the spirit of constitutionalism.@nickmangwana @MutasaPeter @ProfJNMoyo @waltermzembi @ZimEye @ercafrica pic.twitter.com/wMy6N7c9cn