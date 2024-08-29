South African Premier Mourns 10 Zimbabweans Who Perished In Louis Tritchardt

By A Correspondent| Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba has extended her condolences to the families of 10 Zimbabwean nationals who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident near Louis Trichardt.

The bus, which was en route from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg, lost control and overturned last night. Several passengers were injured and have been transported to hospitals in Louis Trichardt and Elim for treatment.

Ramathuba’s spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha, highlighted the Premier’s call for increased road safety awareness. “Premier Ramathuba underscored the crucial importance of road safety, particularly on long-distance routes frequently used by buses and heavy-duty vehicles. She urged all road users, including bus drivers, operators of heavy-duty vehicles, and drivers of light-duty vehicles, to remain vigilant and strictly follow traffic regulations,” Muavha stated.

