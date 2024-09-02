Govt Confirms Chigumba Accident

By A Correspondent| Government has confirmed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, was involved in a road accident on her way from Chinhoyi.

According to Informatiok Secretary Nick Mangwana, the accident occurred when a haulage tanker collided with three vehicles, including Justice Chigumba’s.

“Yesterday, @ZECzim Chairperson, Justice Chigumba was involved in an accident on her way from Chinhoyi when a haulage tanker crashed into three vehicles including hers. There were no fatalities from the accident and Justice Chigumba was not injured,” Mangwana said in a statement on Twitter.

