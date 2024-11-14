Fears of Election Rigging as Government Announces Automatic Voter Registration System

By A Correspondent

Zimbabweans turning 18 years old will soon be automatically added to the voter roll under a new system set to be introduced before the 2028 elections.

The government is currently drafting an omnibus Constitutional Amendment Bill that will propose major changes to the country’s electoral framework, including shifting voter registration responsibilities from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Civil Registry Department (CRD).

A government source disclosed the plan, saying:

“Under the proposed system, the CRD will become the custodian of the voters’ roll, using the personal and biometric data it collects when citizens apply for civic documents like national identity cards to automatically register eligible voters.”

Currently, Zimbabweans can apply for a national ID card at the age of 16 but are only eligible to vote once they reach 18.

The new system would see all eligible citizens automatically included on the voters’ roll as soon as they turn 18, based on the information already in the CRD database.

Critics, however, are raising concerns about the potential for election manipulation.

The decision to move voter registration to the CRD has sparked fears of vote rigging, with opponents questioning the safety and transparency of such a system. “This new system opens the door to manipulation,” said a political analyst.

“The government’s control over the registration process could be exploited to ensure the ruling party’s continued dominance.”

Once registered, voters will be assigned to specific polling stations based on the residential address they provided when applying for their ID card. If a voter moves after receiving their ID, they will be able to update their address to ensure they are correctly assigned to their polling station.

Despite assurances that the system will make the registration process more efficient and inclusive, critics worry that the lack of oversight and the centralization of control under the CRD could create opportunities for voter suppression or fraud. “The move to centralize voter registration could lead to manipulation of the electoral roll.

If the system is not transparently managed, it could undermine the integrity of the entire election process,” warned one opposition leader.

The government is yet to provide full details on how it will ensure the system remains secure and free from manipulation as Zimbabwe heads toward its next major electoral cycle.

