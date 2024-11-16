114 Years In Prison For Armed Robbers

By A Correspondent

Three armed robbers have been sentenced to a total of 114 years in prison after being convicted on 10 counts of robbery at the Bindura Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Ladma Mutesa (39), Tapiwa Nyakudya (31), and Sande Saini (32) were each handed an effective 38-year sentence following their conviction for a series of armed robberies.

Magistrate Felix Chauromwe initially sentenced each of the men to 50 years in prison, but suspended 12 years of their sentences on the condition of good behavior.

According to state documents, the trio carried out a series of robberies in Nyakudya Mazarura Village, located in the Chief Masembura area of Bindura, in April. They reportedly used iron bars to break into homes, stealing electrical appliances, cash, groceries, and other valuables.

In one particularly violent incident on April 21, 2024, the robbers broke into a home where six people were sleeping, assaulting the victims before making off with their possessions. Authorities say the robbers were aided by accomplices who are still at large.

