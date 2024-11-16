Mnangagwa Top Ally Fired As Chiwenga Crushes ED2030 Dream

By Political Reporter-Zanu PF Harare Provincial Chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa has been suspended in what seems to be a power shift towards Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Masimirembwa’s suspension was confirmed by provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson in a statement dated November 14.

This follows Zanu PF’s recent expulsion of 16 members accused of backing independent candidates in the last election, a move widely seen as targeting Mnangagwa loyalists.

Masimirembwa’s offices on Herbert Chitepo Street were also petrol-bombed ahead of last month’s party conference in Bulawayo, allegedly by Chiwenga-aligned operatives.

The attack also killed Masimirembwa’s security guard.

