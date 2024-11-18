Auxillia Claims Expertise On Fixing Infidelity

Auxillia Mnangagwa Claims Expertise in Addressing Infidelity and Family Breakdown

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – November 18, 2024

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has sparked widespread conversation after boldly addressing the rising issue of infidelity during an interface in Bulawayo, where she claimed to have insights and strategies to combat the growing epidemic of extramarital affairs and family breakdowns. Her remarks, made as part of the Afrikana Family Humanism Programme, have drawn both praise and scrutiny.

In her speech, Dr. Mnangagwa expressed alarm over reports indicating that women are increasingly becoming the main culprits in infidelity, a shift she described as “disturbing.” She revealed that her office, through its toll-free line (575), has been receiving numerous reports of gender-based violence (GBV) and marital discord linked to this issue.

“Today, we delve into an issue that resonates deeply within our communities,” she said. “Our families are the backbone of our society. It is our duty to ensure they remain strong, united, and nurturing, yet we find ourselves at a crossroads where the sanctity of marriage and the essence of family life are under threat.”

The First Lady lamented that women, traditionally viewed as victims of abuse, are now being reported as instigators of infidelity. However, she emphasized the importance of understanding the root causes behind this behavior.

“For too long, women have suffered in silence. They need to be supported to break free from some of the behaviors they are now picking up,” she explained.

Mnangagwa also pointed to a breakdown in marital communication and the role of men in exacerbating the crisis. She criticized husbands for failing to provide the emotional and physical support their spouses require.

“We try to look good and do our best for our husbands, but sometimes they fail us by not giving us the love we deserve,” she said. “Instead, they come home heavily intoxicated and violent.”

The First Lady’s remarks were part of her broader campaign to address the rising rates of violent crime and divorce across Zimbabwe. Through the Afrikana Family Humanism Programme, she aims to restore traditional family values and tackle the underlying issues causing marital strife.

Dr. Mnangagwa’s comments have ignited a robust national debate. Supporters praised her for confronting sensitive societal issues and advocating for stronger family bonds. However, critics argue that her remarks place undue blame on women while not holding men adequately accountable for their roles in fostering a healthy marital environment.

Speaking to a diverse audience of men and women, the First Lady called for unity in addressing the crisis. “It is a collective responsibility,” she said. “We must work together to rebuild our families and restore harmony in our homes.”

The initiative comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with escalating divorce rates, reports of GBV, and the erosion of family structures. Whether the First Lady’s program will have a measurable impact on these challenges remains to be seen, but her bold statements have undoubtedly placed the issue of infidelity and family unity at the forefront of the national agenda.- Ziana

