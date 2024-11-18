ED Pfee Hitmaker Battles Cancer

By Ngoni K Danzwa

It is quite sad to learn that the ZANU PF music star Chief Hwenje (real name Admire Sanyanga Sibanda) is battling cancer. We sincerely wish him well and pray that he recovers.

We also hope that it is in such moments of sickness when he must reflect and come to the realization that, it can’t be “Tsepete Tsepete” when the healthcare system is in a bad state.

It can’t be “Tsepete Tsepete” when cancer treatment is highly unaffordable and beyond the reach of many.

It can’t be “Tsepete Tsepete” when doctors and nurses are underpaid and therefore demotivated.

Get well soon mukuru.

