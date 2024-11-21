Breakthrough For Mnangagwa Ally

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made significant changes to his administration, appointing three key figures to pivotal positions in the government. The reshuffle, which was announced with immediate effect, includes new appointments in both the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Honourable Lovemore Matuke, previously a senior figure in the government, has been appointed as the new Minister of State for National Security. His appointment marks a critical step in strengthening the country’s national security infrastructure, as he takes on the responsibility of overseeing security-related matters at the highest levels of government.

In another important development, Honourable Ray Machingura has been appointed as the Executive Director for the Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet. Machingura will now play a central role in managing the country’s scholarship programs, which are designed to support talented Zimbabwean students in pursuing higher education opportunities both at home and abroad.

Additionally, Ms Rossy Mpofu has been appointed as the Special Advisor on Disability Issues in the Office of the President and Cabinet. In this new role, Ms Mpofu will work to address the needs of the disabled community in Zimbabwe, advising the President on policies and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities across the country.

The reshuffle was confirmed by Dr Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, in a statement issued shortly after the appointments. Dr Rushwaya indicated that these changes are effective immediately, signaling the government’s commitment to ensuring strong leadership in these critical areas.

These strategic appointments reflect President Mnangagwa’s ongoing efforts to strengthen his administration and focus on key sectors, including national security, education, and disability rights, as the government works to meet the evolving needs of Zimbabwean citizens.

