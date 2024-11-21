Gunned Down

Armed Robber Fatally Shot During Early Morning Fuel Station Heist in Kadoma

By Farai D Hove | Kadoma, November 21, 2024 – 3:30 AM | In a dramatic early Tuesday morning incident, an armed robber was fatally shot during an attempted robbery at Spencer Fuel Service Station in Kadoma. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 AM when two assailants, wielding machetes, attempted to seize control of the fuel station.

According to anonymous police sources, the duo aggressively confronted the station’s security guards in a bid to steal fuel and cash. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting the security personnel to respond with force. In the ensuing confrontation, one of the robbers was shot and killed, while the other managed to flee the scene.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, declined to provide immediate confirmation of the events. “We are currently verifying the details of this incident and will provide an official statement once all information is confirmed,” Inspector Kohwera stated.

Local witnesses reported hearing loud noises and gunshots in the early hours, followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding away from the vicinity. The Spencer Fuel Service Station, known for its stringent security measures, has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

Authorities are actively searching for the surviving robber, believed to be armed and potentially dangerous. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

This latest incident adds to the growing concerns over security at commercial establishments in Kadoma, highlighting the need for enhanced protective measures during vulnerable hours. The community remains on high alert as law enforcement agencies work diligently to apprehend the suspect and prevent future crimes.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. The Kadoma Provincial Police Department assures the public that they are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

